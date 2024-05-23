Jail for banned rider who got on bike while on drugs outside police station

A banned driver who got onto his unregistered motorbike without a licence and with drugs in his system, in front of the Wodonga police station, has been jailed.
The man's partner, who was in court with a child, sobbed when it became apparent he was being locked up.
Police had watched Callum Brown-Woods, 31, walk out of the station with a helmet, get onto his silver and black Honda, and stopped him as he tried to ride away.
Officers knew Brown-Woods was already banned from the roads.
The bike had false plates, was unregistered, and checks confirmed he was disqualified from driving.
An oral fluid sample was taken at 11.15am during the October 8, 2022, incident, which returned a positive result to ice.
It had followed an incident where Brown-Woods was spotted driving while banned on Gayview Drive on April 19, 2022.
The court heard Brown-Woods had also breached a court order.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the 31-year-old had been before the courts on six to seven occasions for driving while banned.
"He's just bold enough that he's going to drive to the police station," Mr Dunn noted on May 21.
"The rules apply to him just as much as they apply to anyone else."
Brown-Woods was jailed for two months and was further banned from driving.
He was led out of court to the police cells, but was released on bail after lodging an appeal.
The appeal will be heard in the County Court from August 26.
