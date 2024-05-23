School's take on 'live art' sheds new light on famous paintings

A Border school's creative side has come to life through a week-long interactive art expo.
As part of the event, Albury North Public School staged a live art centrepiece on Thursday, May 23, the first of its kind, with its student leaders dressed up as famous paintings inside giant frames.
School captains Ruby Wilesmith and Crawford Turner resembled Claude Monet's Water Lilies and Sidney Nolan's Ned Kelly, respectively, while vice-captains Georgia Gehrig and Seleyne Monroe Ilievski were walking versions of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night and Edvard Munch's The Scream.
The pieces were created by Sharee Richardson, who is also responsible for a large mural at the front of the school and numerous paintings around the grounds.
"The hardest part was that The Starry Night and Water Lilies are not portraits, so coming up with costumes for them was interesting," she said.
"This morning has been all about painting their faces so they actually become part of the painting.
"I've never done this before, so it's been a first for me. It's worked out better than I thought it would and the kids are right into it.
"It's a pity you can't do it for everyone, but that would be a lot of work."
Ruby said she enjoyed seeing the reactions of her peers as she walked around the school.
"People were coming up and saying 'wow'," she said.
"I don't think everyone realised who we were.
"It's something I'd like to see the school do again."
Georgia revealed it took about an hour for all of their faces to be painted.
"I had to have a lot of lines done," she said.
"I learned that he (van Gogh) painted this in an asylum, so this is the view from his window."
The school hall was turned into an art gallery, featuring a piece of work by every student and a QR code that linked to a video of them talking about their artwork.
Students also rotated through different rooms for a silent disco, drumming lessons, ukulele classes, glockenspiel playing, as well as drama games, with parents and carers invited along to enjoy the experience.
Principal Paul Smith said creative and performing arts was hugely important to the Albury North Public School community.
"Our art expo is a celebration of the way every single student who engages with the arts has opportunities to be successful," he said.
"Walking through the art gallery in the hall has illustrated the wonderful diversity we have among our students and staff and the incredible range of creativity that inspires.
"Regardless of your background and whichever direction your learning journey is heading, the arts have an amazing ability to meet you exactly where you are.
"The children have embraced this event in a way we could never have imagined and we have been so encouraged by their ongoing passion for creative and performing arts at Albury North."
