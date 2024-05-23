The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

A 'really moving' day as substantial sum is raised in memory of Ben

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 23 2024 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Hickey was thrilled with the turn out for Wodonga Raiders' recent Bucks for Ben brain cancer fundraiser in memory of his brother, Ben. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Liam Hickey was thrilled with the turn out for Wodonga Raiders' recent Bucks for Ben brain cancer fundraiser in memory of his brother, Ben. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Raiders' footballer Liam Hickey admits he's been overwhelmed by the community's generosity following the club's recent Bucks for Ben brain cancer fundraiser.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.