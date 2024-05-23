A 'really moving' day as substantial sum is raised in memory of Ben

Raiders' footballer Liam Hickey admits he's been overwhelmed by the community's generosity following the club's recent Bucks for Ben brain cancer fundraiser.
More than $50,000 was raised for Carrie's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer Foundation, in memory of past Raiders' thirds premiership player and Liam's older brother, Ben, who lost his battle with glioblastoma in December, 2023.
Following Raiders' clash with Myrtleford at Birallee Park, an auction was held at the club.
"The day went really well and I can't believe how much we raised," Hickey said.
"Even though Raiders didn't get up in the seniors, we gave it a red hot crack and it was obviously really moving to see all the boys in the jumpers that had Carrie's logo on the front and 'for you, Ben' on the back.
"There were a few shaved heads as well. I think about 18 boys had their heads shaved."
It's estimated over 200 people attended the auction, while members of the club's 2010 thirds premiership joined for a reunion during the day.
"It was definitely a full house and Leon Kowski did a brilliant job presenting all the auction items," Hickey said.
He would also like to thank Charlie Brear, Anita Brear, Gabrielle Taylor and Pat Williams for their efforts in helping make the day a success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.