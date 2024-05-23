Which Power midfielder has emerged as an early Azzi medal fancy?

Q: The Power sit fifth with a 4-2 record. Internally how do you rate your start to the season?
A: We are relatively happy with that considering we have played some genuine flag threats in Osborne, Holbrook and Jindera. We feel we are a new group and that we still have a lot of growth and will be hoping to peak towards the back end of the season.
Q: Big Doc (Docherty) has played the past fortnight and has been able to clunk a few marks deep in attack and hit the scoreboard?
A: Doc is hard to beat when he gets a one-on-one contest and his body wasn't quite right during the opening month of the season. He also straightens us up when going forward and commands one of the opposition's best defenders.
Q: Midfielder Jack Andison has been in scintillating early season form and would no doubt have attracted his fair share of Azzi medal votes?
A: Jack definitely would have a few Azzi votes and has been superb. Jack has got speed to burn, is damaging with the Sherrin and can hit the scoreboard as well.
Q: It's a crucial clash against the Giants this weekend with the loser a chance to slip outside the top-six?
A: It's a really tight competition and it shapes as another one of those eight point games. The winner will be in good shape but the loser will be right back with the chasing pack in regards to a finals berth.
Q: Which past player got BOG during the premiership reunion celebrations last weekend?
A: They were well behaved but certainly added a bit of atmosphere when we were playing. 'Darkie' Collins probably got the short straw when he had to drive the bus home full of girls who were at the ladies day. 'Darkie' reckons there were some terrible singers on the trip home.
ROUND 7
Saturday, May 25
Lockhart v Howlong
Henty v Jindera
Culcairn v Osborne
RWW Giants v CDHBU
Billabong Crows v Holbrook
Magpies v Brock-Burrum
Intriguing clash between the two merged identities which looks like a classic eight point encounter. The winner will get some breathing space inside the top-six while the loser could slip as low as seventh and be right back with the chasing pack in regards to a finals berth. The Power will start slight favourites and should get the job done considering the Giants' injuries.
Verdict: CDHBU by 11 points
