Dramatic video shows group's arrest after car hit by road spikes in Albury

Dramatic video released by police shows the moments a dangerous car chase came to an end at one of Albury's busiest intersections.
Braedon Kane Williams - who had been under investigation by police for drug supply - and John Wayne Payne were dragged from a burning stolen vehicle on Monday after it was hit with road spikes.
Three women were also arrested after the smoking vehicle stopped outside The Scots School on May 20.
A large number of police from the Raptor Taskforce, which targets bikies and organised crime, had been in Albury for a joint operation and dragged the alleged offenders from the stolen car, after it was followed by a helicopter from Wodonga.
The occupants were five of 54 people arrested during the cross-border blitz involving more than 100 police, with 173 charges pressed between Monday and Thursday morning, May 20-23.
Officers conducted 54 firearm and weapons related property searches and drug warrants.
Four cars had been impounded by Thursday morning during Operation Blue Ember, with hundreds of drink and drug driving tests also conducted.
He faces about 50 supply charges and other offences including destroying property by fire, dealing with the proceeds of crime equal to or greater than $100,000, and using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
NSW Detective Acting Superintendent Glyn Baker said Monday's arrests would allegedly have a big impact on drug supply in the area.
"That has a significant impact," he said.
"That individual who was arrested on Monday (Williams), he was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Murray River Police District.
"Wiping out that type of drug distribution network, that has a really significant impact.
"A lot of criminal activity has been happening here in Albury, especially (allegedly) with those two individuals.
"Taking those two persons of interest out of play will have a great impact on the community."
Benjamin Groves was also arrested by police in Thurgoona on Monday following a dangerous car chase involving a vehicle on the wrong side of the Hume Freeway.
During another arrest in Wangaratta, police seized more than a litre of GHB - about 1000 doses - from a house and charged a 43-year-old man.
A Lavington home, believed to be linked to the president of the Black Uhlans bikie gang, was also searched by police on Monday.
Four bags of drugs, $1400 in cash, scales and other items were seized from the 63-year-old.
Images released by police show a Uhlans bikie vest at the property with "President" emblazoned on it.
A Wodonga home was also found to have a 3D printer and printed gun parts, ice, cocaine and a stolen motorbike on Tuesday.
Homes in smaller towns in the region including Jindera and Henty were also searched during the blitz.
Victorian Detective Inspector Craig Darlow said it was the second time the forces had joined to target bikies and organised crime.
"It sends a message .... that we will be relentless in our mission to target serious and organised crime and no matter where you are, we will be coming after you," he said.
"Serious and organised crime as we know has no boundaries.
"We will be relentless in our mission to target you and create a hostile environment for you to operate in.
"You'll definitely see us again.
"It's not the first time we've done an operation up here and it won't be the last."
Albury Superintendent Paul Smith said members of the public were the eyes and ears of the community.
"I thank members of the community for their assistance," he said.
"Please share any information you have with local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Police had been gathering intelligence and organising this week's raids for a lengthy time before executing the warrants.
