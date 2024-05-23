The Ovens and Murray Football League names its team for away clash

Charlie Morrison and Harry Wheeler will co-captain the Ovens and Murray Football League against Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
The Wodonga defender and Yarrawonga on-baller will look to continue the O and M's recent domination of its fiercest rival at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
The team is:
B: Zac Pethybridge (Myrtleford), Jace McQuade (Wangaratta Rovers), Tom Bracher (Wodonga Raiders)
HB: Julian Hayes (North Albury), Charlie Morrison (Wodonga - co-capt), Noah Bradhsaw (Wodonga)
C: Josh Mathey (Wodonga), Harry Wheeler (Yarrawonga - co-capt), Archer Gardiner (North Albury)
HF: Bailey Frauenfelder (Yarrawonga), Tom Boyd (Wangaratta Rovers - co-vice-capt), Jake O'Brien (Lavington)
F: Lucas Conlan (Albury), Sam Dunstan (Corowa-Rutherglen), Brodie Filo (Wangaratta Rovers - co-vice-capt)
R: Will Christie (Wangaratta Rovers), Jedd Longmire (Corowa-Rutherglen), Perry Lewis-Smith (Yarrawonga)
Int: Ryan Eyers (Corowa-Rutherglen), Brody Ricardi (Myrtleford), Matt Wilson (Wodonga), Matt Casey (Yarrawonga)
Emer: Fraser Holland-Dean (Wangaratta), Mitch Dalbosco (Myrtleford), Xavier Laverty (Wangaratta)
