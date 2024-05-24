A big thanks over breakfast to the 'broader Border military family'

Making connections and forging closer relationships have underpinned a special Australian Defence Force breakfast held on the Border.
About 40 people gathered for the event at the Army Logistics Soldiers Mess at Gaza Ridge Barracks on Thursday, May 23.
Organised by the Army Logistic Training Centre, the aim was to recognise the "symbiotic relationship" between the ADF and the Border region and to "simply sit down and engage" with people who worked side-by-side with one another each day.
ALTC commandant Colonel Matthew Freeman said it was an opportunity to formally gather and foster professional relationships, as well as build on networking opportunities across the Albury-Wodonga region.
"It highlights the importance of our broader military family and shows thanks to them," he said.
"The military within a community provides mutual support back to the community. Military bases don't exist or operate in a vacuum.
"The broader region sees our military families live, play sport, work, and go to school here, and we continue to work together to support each other."
Colonel Freeman said the Albury-Wodonga military area was unique in terms of its relationship with the community, with "strong connections dating back to the Second World War".
"We differ from other locations that have either a combat brigade or an air force operating airfield in that we solely look at the delivery of education and training," he said.
"That means we have industry training partners that deliver the training in lockstep with Defence."
Albury Legacy president Michelle Wyatt said it was a great opportunity to engage with leaders in the community, and what better way than an engagement breakfast.
Major Wyatt said it was great to see the faces of other ex-service and community organisations.
"It was nice to make those connections and enduring relationships," she said.
"Maintaining those ties to Defence is important for community organisations because the Army Logistic Training Centre is a large component of the local community."
With the success of the event, organisers hope to host the breakfast every second year.
