THEN AND NOW: Nurses ask garage staff to keep noise now for patients' sake

In 2002 the society was fortunate to interview Elsie Enever, nee Walker, who as a 16-year-old worked for Sister Hughes. Her job included general cleaning and delivering meals to patients. Elsie was one of three domestic staff employed, the others being the cook, Mrs Baker, and Mrs Kimball who did the laundry. Apart from Sister Hughes, there were Nurses Poyntz and Costello. Dr Frank Grant was the only doctor who attended the hospital in the time Elsie worked there.

