11,000 packets of cigarettes, $16,000 in cash, 3000 vapes seized in Benalla

Police have seized a huge haul of cigarettes, vapes and cash in Benalla.
Detectives searched a Bridge Street East property about 3.40pm on Wednesday, May 22.
They arrested a 23-year-old man and removed 11,000 packets of cigarettes, more than 3000 vapes and more than $16,000 in cash.
There were so many items seized, a trailer was needed to remove all of the property.
The man is expected to changed on summons at a later date.
