Serious two-truck crash closes Hume Highway north of Holbrook

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Hume Highway at Little Billabong on Thursday evening, May 23.
Transport for NSW said all southbound lanes of the highway were closed on the approach to Little Billabong Road "due to a serious two-truck crash".
"Southbound motorists travelling on the highway can use Tumbarumba Road and Little Billabong Road to re-join the highway past the crash site," a statement issued at 6.10pm said.
"This diversion is suitable for all vehicles, including B-doubles up to 19 metres.
"Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
"Emergency services and traffic crews are responding."
NSW Police and NSW Ambulance have been contacted.
Live Traffic NSW indicates people may be trapped in this incident and significant delays are expected.
More to come
