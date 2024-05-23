First patient has been frozen in time

It sounds the stuff of science fiction, but here it is in our own backyard.
Southern Cryonics has transferred its first patient to a human storage building at Holbrook with the aim to bring them back to life in the next 200 years. As founding director Peter Tsolakides told Beau Greenway, it took about 12 years to achieve the milestone.
Also in our own backyard this week there has been a heavier than usual police presence. Multiple raids, seizures and arrests across Albury-Wodonga have followed. Our reporter Blair Thomson wraps up all the action.
And a group of students are no doubt glad to be in our own backyard, flying into Albury yesterday after being stranded overseas when Air Vanuatu collapsed. As Anthony Bunn explains, when P&O offered them transport the young volunteers could enjoy some cruising luxury on the way home.
Catch up on all our top stories below and, as always, thanks for your support.
Happy reading, hope you have a fantastic Friday.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.