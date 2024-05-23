Does this Tiger milestone man boast a unique record in Hume league history?

Osborne's Clancy Galvin has crammed a lot of success into his first 99-matches at Tigerland.
The talented 23-year-old already has three flags in the bag after playing in the Tigers' 2017, 2019 and 2023 flag triumphs.
He may also boast the unofficial Hume league record for the most games won by any player during their first 100 matches.
Galvin can count the amount of losses he has had during his blossoming senior career on two hands.
The running defender made his senior debut while still eligible for thirds under coach Matt Rava in 2016.
He has hardly lost a senior match since.
"I reckon it would be eight or nine losses and a draw against Holbrook in 2019 at a rough guess," Galvin said.
"So I guess I've been lucky in that regard.
"I've got no idea if that's a record or not but you would have to think it would be right up there."
Galvin will reach his 100-match milestone when the Tigers travel to take on Culcarin this weekend.
In a proud moment for the Galvin family, Clancy will join his two older siblings Connor and Declan in reaching the milestone for the perennial powerhouse.
Galvin said the milestone had crept up on him and he hadn't taken the time to reflect on the achievement.
"I haven't really thought about the milestone much to be honest," he said.
"When I first went out to Osborne more than 10-years ago to play fourths, it wasn't something that I planned.
"But to play 100 senior games at Osborne and be the third brother to do it... I feel it is a proud achievement for me personally and I guess the family as well.
"The club has been a huge part of my life after I first arrived out there in 2011 and started off playing in the fourths.
"It's a tough place to leave."
Since making his senior debut against Billabong Crows in 2016, Galvin has played predominantly across half-back as a running defender.
He credits another classy Tiger defender in Sam Livingstone who retired after last year's flag triumph as having the biggest influence on his career.
"I credit Sam (Livingstone) as having the biggest influence on my career for sure," he said.
"I was lucky that Sam took me under his wing so to speak and I got to learn from one of the best in the business.
"It was satisfying that we won the flag last year and Sam was able to retire on the ultimate high.
"Sam is not only a ripping player but a ripping bloke to go with it."
With the three flags the obvious highlight for Galvin, he also cherishes being able to play alongside his two brothers each weekend.
Connor is regarded as the premier midfielder in the competition and boasts an amazing four best and fairests at Tigerland.
Declan is a crafty crumbing forward who has pace to burn and is a classy finisher.
He booted a career-high 39 goals last season.
Clancy said he doesn't consciously look for his brothers when he comes tearing off the back flank with the Sherrin in his possession.
"I do cherish playing alongside my brothers," he said.
"Our first cousin Macauley Armstrong is also a senior regular in the side now as well and it is special for me to have those three in the side.
"I don't plan on it but I do find myself passing the footy to Connor a fair bit.
"I guess he knows how to find space and gets in the right spot but maybe I do subconsciously look for him."
So who is the most talented sibling in Clancy's eyes?
"I don't want to pump up Connor's ego too much but he would be at the moment," Clancy said.
"After winning four best and fairests he has got the runs on the board.
"I guess Declan would be ahead of me at the moment as well and I would be the third on the podium... even though it hurts to admit it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.