Urgent call for funds to support vital eating disorder treatment on the Border

A ground-breaking project delivering free treatment for eating disorders on the Border needs an urgent injection of funding to continue its life-changing work.
The ED10 study, which began in August last year and offers free treatment to people with mild to moderate eating disorders, is part of a landmark move to address the escalating health crisis in rural and regional communities.
The team leading the project needs just $60,000 to be able to continue to deliver the vital community based treatment and intervention project for another six months.
La Trobe clinical and health psychologist Professor Leah Brennan, who oversees the project and last year won a national award for her efforts and advocacy, is committed to retaining the momentum of the study.
Participants were paired with provisional psychologists from La Trobe's Wodonga campus who provided a 10-session treatment program via face-to-face and telehealth appointments.
She believes the project can begin to address the gap in services to treat people with eating disorders locally as well as provide specialist training and supervision to upskill future practising psychologists.
Critically, it gives people access to treatment earlier - treatment that might not otherwise be available in the community.
The Border Mail has reported extensively on the urgent need for more specialist care services for eating disorders in this community.
It has revealed people with eating disorders are being "bounced" out of the public mental health system back to over-stretched private practitioners.
And that the public system is so overrun, "they turn people away before they even get in the door".
"We know if we get in early and provide effective treatment, we can change the trajectory of the lives of people who need care," Professor Brennan said.
"It's not unusual for people to have had an eating disorder for five, 10 or even 20 years before receiving treatment - and that's not OK."
On Thursday, May 23, Professor Brennan held a series of urgent talks with Gateway Health chief executive Trent Dean, Indi MP Helen Haines and mental health activists Stuart and Annette Baker, whose 15-year-old daughter Mary battled an eating disorder for three years and died by suicide.
She is desperate to find funding to keep the ED10 study running.
"This is one small part of a potential (bigger) solution but it's a shame to lose this local treatment option," Professor Brennan said.
"There is no point increasing identification (of eating disorders) if we don't have anywhere to direct people for treatment.
"We don't want to raise awareness and demand and then turn people away!
"There are effective treatments for the majority of people with an eating disorder but they are not readily available in the community."
Albury mental health activist Stuart Baker has called for immediate community "buy-in" to support a research project that delivers free treatment for people with mild to moderate eating disorders.
Mr Baker has also backed a "regional community model" that tackles the current eating disorder crisis and shortage in specialist services.
"This community is getting fed up with everything to do with the health system," he said on Thursday.
"Eating disorders have one of the highest suicide mortality rates - and we have an opportunity here locally to do something that prevents people from getting so sick that they need to be in hospital..."
Professor Leah Brennan, from La Trobe University at Wodonga, is calling for funding to help extend a project that provides free evidence-based community treatment locally.
It's part of a wider vision to address the yawning gap in specialist care for people presenting with an eating disorder to both public and private health services.
In a detailed submission, Professor Brennan has stated that lack of services and consistency of response is "having significant impacts on people and families with eating disorders, leading to poor health outcomes and in some cases, people losing their lives".
"Eating disorders are core business for all levels of health care services, but it is often difficult to access appropriate services and supports in a timely manner for a variety of reasons.
"Any specialist eating disorder services and treatment options are located hours away in metro areas.
"Our region has further challenges with its unique location and role as a cross-border community and health service with additional needs in navigating both states."
Professor Brennan has called for a "multi-pronged approach" to a complex problem that engages key stakeholders.
This would include Albury Wodonga Health (leads on the NSW and Victorian sides of the border "who frequently interact and co-ordinate the complex care needs of the individuals and families covered under AWH"), the local eating disorder speciality workforce, the Victorian and NSW Eating Disorder Service Development lead agencies (CEED and Inside Out Institute) and lived experience experts.
Professor Brennan explained the over-arching aims of the project would be to improve outcomes for those with an eating disorder and their loved ones by developing an improved system of care for a regional cross-border health system.
The long-term goal will be a service that has a team of experienced clinicians who would support the stepped system of care, she added.
Professor Brennan believes this model would not only better support those individuals and their loved ones living with an eating disorder but also the clinicians desperately trying to find pathways to help for patients.
"There is nothing worse than trying to treat someone in the community when they are really sick and having nowhere to refer them for more intensive treatment.
"And this is happening far too often locally!"
Professor Brennan highlighted that there were many dedicated people working in the public and private space who were committed to changing the outcomes for people with eating disorders.
"They say what it takes is local champions," she said.
"We have those here but it's the system that prevents this happening."
