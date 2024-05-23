Police continue to seek brazen Wangaratta charity tin thief

Police continue to search for a man who stole a charity tin from a Wangaratta venue.
The thief swiped the white cash tin from the Wangaratta Club on Sunday, May 19.
Footage posted on social media shows the man slowly taking the tin, used by the North Wangaratta Football and Netball Club to raise money for the Centre Against Violence, about 2pm.
The man placed it into a colourful bag in a pokies area before walking off.
Another patron could be seen in the background, with the crime committed in the open.
The man, who is believed to be an itinerant, is being sought by police.
He was wearing all black clothing, had a partially shaved head, and had black sunglasses.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.