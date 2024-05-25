Border businessman floored by support after calling time on carpet career

Peter Middleton has always liked to keep busy.
Almost half a century of laying carpet made sure of that.
But the time has come for the Wodonga businessman of more than 40 years to take a step back.
Mr Middleton, 66, has handed over the reins of his High Street store, which he opened in the old Wodonga library in 1985, to Hayden Lyon and Hollie Park.
He started in the industry as an 18-year-old apprentice for Candace Carpets on the Border and crossed to Fins, later known as Sommers Carpets, before going out on his own in 1984.
Middleton's Carpets replaced Around D Clock Cleaning Service, owned by the late Charlie De Guara, which moved to a new building next door.
"I actually went out and laid everything and my mum (Bettie) sold all the carpets. We bought this building a year after that in 1985, which was the old Wodonga library," he said.
"We fixed it up and we put the warehouse on first and then this extension in the middle.
"You walk in the front door and it's like being inside the TARDIS, it just keeps going."
It didn't take the business long to make an impact as Middleton's Carpets led the way in Victorian sales for Godfrey Hirst, Australia's largest carpet manufacturer.
June Thomson worked as an accountant for the business, and, after Mr Middleton's mother stepped away from the business due to ill health, Elsa Dale became his right-hand woman for 24 years.
Mr Middleton was never afraid to try something new to stay ahead of his competition, and, in 2003, developed his own software program to speed up the measurement process.
The program would draw an outline of a room and work out how much carpet was required.
"It's a CAT (computer-assisted translation) program and I came up with the simplest idea in the world and no one gets it except me, so it helped us time wise," he said.
"To be different is to be everything."
Mr Middleton recalled repairing a collapsed floor in the Wodonga West Primary School gym with some ingenuity, as well as beating a quote by $10,000 for new carpet in a school library by bolting the bookshelves together and moving them with caravan jacks.
"Most of our work has been word of mouth. I only got the sign on the van probably 10 or 15 years," he said.
"It's taken me 40 years to get these products. We have people coming up from Melbourne to see what we've got sometimes.
"There's a lot of extra work that goes into the installation of our carpets. It's a lot harder to do because it's such heavy quality, so they weigh a lot more and you've got to be very particular about them."
Mr Middleton said he rarely had to advertise because the quality of carpets he stocked spoke for themselves.
"The carpet in the showroom is 40 years old. It's been there since the start," he said.
"That's why we've left it on the floor so people can see the proof. I don't even have to open my mouth.
"All we want to do is give the right information and let people pick for themselves.
"My mum was excellent and a lot of what I do has come from what my mum taught me. Having good principles and being honest is the biggest thing."
However, his famous Volkswagen Kombi van and the store cat known as Shaggy or Mr Shaggs have certainly left their mark.
"People keep pulling me over and taking pictures, especially in Melbourne. I've been driving the van for as long as we've been in the building," he said.
"I don't know how many kilometres it has done. Everyone is waiting for it to blow up.
"We never wanted a cat in the shop, but this thing was determined to stay. He only went about a month ago.
"A lot of people grew up with him. They came in when they were kids and when they 15 or 16 they would still come in to see the cat."
Mr Lyon worked as a contractor for Middleton's Carpets and said he and Miss Park planned to open their own store before they were approached by Mr Middleton.
"He was looking to sell up and thought we would be a good fit," he said.
Miss Park moved from Scotland in 2016 after meeting Mr Lyon while travelling and said she was excited for the next chapter of the business.
"I've got experience doing this before because we had our own business previous to this," she said.
"We were going to open our own store this year and Peter had an inclination we were going to do that and rang us. It all worked out really well with the timing."
Mr Lyon said there was no need to make major changes.
"We've got exclusive ranges that no one else in the area has. It's the biggest range of wool carpets, so we've just got to provide the service that matches," Mr Lyon said.
"We just want to keep selling good products and grow the business to make it the best store between Melbourne and Sydney.
"I'm a commercial vinyl layer, so we'll probably add some vinyl to the range."
Mr Middleton said the store couldn't be in better hands.
"Hayden is so good at his trade and Hollie is so good on the other side. It needed to be owners like this," he said.
"All the customers are going to come back, so they've got to be looked after by people who actually care. It wasn't put out there for sale to everybody, there was only certain people I asked."
Mr Middleton said he planned to work on his collection of around 40 classic cars in retirement.
"The trouble is everybody teaches you how to work, no one teaches you how to stop. You hear that all the time," he said.
