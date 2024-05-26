OUR SAY: Social media's cesspool has to be fenced off so as to protect kids

Social media has become enmeshed in every part of our everyday lives.
So many of us cannot escape its clutches, such is the unique draw on our psyche of something that a generation ago we would have found hard to believe could ever exist.
Walk through a shopping centre, down the main street of one of our towns, even look around while you're watching some local sport and there it is - eyes glued to the screens of mobile phones.
We know from the statistics and from the large volume of anecdotal evidence that the likes of Twitter (it's X, but no one calls it that), Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok dominate.
The reach is truly global and the profits involved for those at the top - aside from X - are astronomical.
The storybook scenario we were always told was that social media would allow us to make connections that enrich our lives, would give the voiceless the opportunity to have their say in debates that normally would be dominated by the intellectual, political and economic elite.
The experience though has shown the grand theory has not turned into a Utopian reality.
Rather, people are bullied and marginalised and the ignorant mob piles on anyone with a view in any way contrary to their own.
Perhaps as adults people can sift through the rubbish and the offensive and block their way to clearer air.
But for our children, that's just not possible.
Our youngsters' worlds have been shrunken, not enlarged, by the pressures that come with keeping up and fitting in.
It's too easy for one kid to abuse another, to isolate and intimidate. Because it's done over a phone, it becomes a silent and sinister wearing down of a child's self-worth.
The federal government's proposed trial of age verification technology is extremely welcome, given our children still do not have the kind of critical thinking skills that can be applied later in life to counter all the bad stuff.
For the sake of our kids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.