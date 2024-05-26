The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

OUR SAY: Social media's cesspool has to be fenced off so as to protect kids

By Editorial
May 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposal to trial age verification for social media sites is an essential step in protecting children.
A proposal to trial age verification for social media sites is an essential step in protecting children.

Social media has become enmeshed in every part of our everyday lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.