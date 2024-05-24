The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Champion bull sells for $46,000 at 2024 Herefords Australia National Sale

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 24 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Herefords Australia National Sale grand champion bull Mawarra Whiteout T290 sells for the top price of $46,000 before a packed gallery. Picture supplied
The 2024 Herefords Australia National Sale grand champion bull Mawarra Whiteout T290 sells for the top price of $46,000 before a packed gallery. Picture supplied

A young sire who impressed an international judge to win grand champion bull also captured the interest of buyers who bid to a top of $46,000 at the 2024 Herefords Australia National Sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.