Another explosive blown up in Wangaratta, taking total to nine

Another homemade explosive has been blown up in Wangaratta, taking the total number of incidents since mid-April to nine.
Police and fire crews were called to Greta Road, near Bowser Crescent and just a short distance from the police station, on Thursday night.
An improvised explosive, which involved a substance in a bottle, was discharged at the scene about 7.30pm.
Nobody was hurt during the May 23 incident.
Police are yet to arrest anyone over the nine incidents, which began with a George Street explosion about 9.25pm on April 13.
That incident was followed by explosions in the following locations:
Investigators are keen to stem the behaviour and are seeking information about those involved.
Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.