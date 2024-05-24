Another chapter in league's proud family history

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
The Longmire, Eyers and Bradshaw families have a long-standing connection to the Ovens and Murray League, and that is only set to deepen this weekend as three emerging stars make their Ovens and Murray interleague debuts.
As Osborne's Clancy Galvin awaits game 100, he admits he's been luckier than most in his first 99-matches at Tigerland. The talented 23-year-old reflects on his impressive resume.
And journeyman Mat Howard explains why Thurgoona feels like home.
Thanks for your support in subscribing to our footy newsletter. I hope your team has a win on the weekend.
