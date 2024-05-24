'Bit distressing': Councillor stunned by what he witnessed at state council

The possibility of Wodonga Council ending its nearly $40,000 a year membership of the Municipal Association of Victoria has been raised after a councillor was left stunned by the direction of a recent meeting he attended.
The MAV is the peak body for local government in the state and it's designed to advocate for council interests, provide policy and strategic advice and provide insurance and procurement services.
Wodonga councillor Danny Chamberlain represented his city at the MAV state council in Melbourne on May 17 and used general business at the council meeting on Monday, May 20, to raise his concerns.
"It is an eye-opener and to be perfectly honest I was in disbelief ... to see some of the things that came up and were discussed," Cr Chamberlain said.
"I was also amused, or bemused, by the fact that on one (social issue) motion that was accepted with a percentage of something like 58 per cent on the initial vote, when a division was called which means people would be able to see who voted where, it suddenly got rejected.
"So there are some people out there who are in the democracy business in councils around the state who appear to be happy to vote one way while no one's watching, but if it comes down to 'someone needs to see who's voting where', they completely backpedal and go the other way and I think that's bit distressing.
"From my perspective it was a bit disenchanting to see that people's representatives did that sort of thing."
Mayor Ron Mildren responded by suggesting the council should reassess its involvement with the MAV which involves the city paying an annual membership fee of $39,300 compared to $32,000 for Regional Cities Victoria.
"Probably not with this council, but I think there will come a point in time when we will reconsider the value in the membership of the MAV, particularly given the way the organisation seems to be significantly influenced, shall I say, by the inner-city or the city councils," Cr Mildren said.
"The gap between the philosophies and structures and belief systems between the non-metropolitan and the metropolitan councils seems to be getting wider and wider every time I become connected or associated with any of these events."
Without citing any of the 73 motions discussed, Cr Mildren described some of them as extraordinary and questioned how they would benefit local government.
Subjects included housing, libraries, violence against women, electronic vehicle chargers at schools, Indigenous treaty, road safety, immunisation and a commission of inquiry into Victoria's response to COVID-19.
Wodonga Council's only motion to the state council was supported.
It argued the MAV should advocate for changes to legislation to clarify the ownership of water hydrants, plugs and associated infrastructure which would see those things fully maintained by water authorities.
It was posited that having council involvement makes little sense when the infrastructure is installed at the request of the CFA and water authorities maintain the hardware.
