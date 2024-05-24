Alpine warnings as car slides out after hitting ice at Mount Hotham

Police are urging drivers to take care in the alpine environment after a crash at Mount Hotham.
Emergency crews were called to the Great Alpine Road, a short distance from the resort, about 12.30pm on Thursday, May 23.
A vehicle towing a trailer slid out of control after hitting ice.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the vehicle and trailer were damaged.
Police urged motorists to drive with caution, with ice present on the road in recent weeks.
"It does get icy at this time of year," a police spokesman said.
There have been several similar incidents recently.
