Pothole relief: Feds earmark more than $2 billion to fix woeful roads

Victorian and NSW councils will receive more than $2 billion to help fix pothole-riddled regional roads.
NSW will receive $1.2 billion over five years, an increase of $461 million, while Victoria will receive $895 million, an increase of $368 million.
The Roads to Recovery program supports local road construction and maintenance by local governments.
Albury received $7.7 million, Wodonga $4.7 million, Indigo $9.4 million, Greater Hume $11.3 million, Federation $12.2 million, Towong $10.2 million, Wangaratta $13.6 million and Alpine $6.2 million.
Last year, councils on both sides of the border said repairs after the 2022 floods were slowly progressing, but still called on governments for more help.
Councils said they were "heavily reliant" on funding which wasn't always forthcoming, and state action on the roads they managed was often delayed.
Earlier in May, Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn said rural and regional councils "wouldn't survive" if they continued to bear the brunt of costs associated with road repairs.
Cr Quinn said that, for a rural council, it was impossible to collect adequate funding through rates and fees due to small populations.
Yet, he says, the government expects local councils to make up 60 per cent of its budget through these measures.
A council spokesman said it was unclear how the money from the latest grant would be spent.
"As this funding was only announced on May 22, council has not had the opportunity to allocate the funding as yet," the spokesman said.
Indigo Shire Council was also unable to indicate where the money would go.
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said the additional funding was "very welcome".
"Council had budgeted to receive $8.4 million from this ongoing funding program," Cr Bourke said. "This (federal grant) provides an additional $3.9 million on what we anticipated to be receiving.
Cr Bourke said the council had been lobbying state and federal governments for increases in road funding to address the shire's deteriorating road network.
"Council will continue to lobby both levels of government to ensure our LGA and other rural councils receive increased road funding," he said.
"Road funding and maintenance forms a huge part of regional and rural councils' ongoing financial sustainability challenges and it is pleasing to see the federal government, in this instance, responding to our lobbying efforts and recognising the challenges we face."
Wangaratta Council chief executive Brendan McGrath said the funding provided a much-needed boost.
"We welcome the additional funding for road maintenance, which is crucial given the recent impact of wet conditions on our roads," Mr McGrath said.
"Over time, the Rural City of Wangaratta has significantly increased its road maintenance budgets, particularly for gravel roads.
"This extra support will enable us to enhance our efforts further."
Wodonga Council also welcomed the announcement.
"The council welcomes any funding announcement that looks to address road safety improvement and will now take the appropriate steps to determine how this funding will be allocated within its renewal program, which includes resealing, reconstructions, major patching of kerb and channel," a council spokesman said.
Albury Council service leader for city projects Andrew Lawson said the funding was required to be spent both on construction and maintenance of roads.
"As council was only formally notified mid last week of the program, we are waiting to receive the updated program conditions for review before determining the allocation of projects to the funding," Mr Lawson said.
"This increased funding will assist in accelerating our road construction and maintenance program to provide safe and efficient local road infrastructure to our community. "
A spokesperson for Transport Minister Catherine King said the funding for each local government area was determined based on population and road length.
She said the government had worked closely with councils to ensure that funding is distributed where it is needed and able to be spent more quickly.
She said the Black Spot Program would also rise from $110 million to $150 million per year.
Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Minister Kristy McBain said the government was responding to pleas from councils.
"Councils across Australia have consistently asked for more support so that they can better maintain and upgrade their road networks, especially with the severe weather events that have so heavily impacted local infrastructure in recent years.
"We will significantly increase the funding available to them ... making it easier for councils to progress priority road projects that their communities are calling out for."
