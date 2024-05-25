Pensioner accused of assault with cane outside Birallee shopping centre

A man accused of assaulting two people outside the Birallee shopping centre, including with a cane, has been ordered to face a hearing.
Police allege Robert Charles Anderson - who has sought repeated delays to the case in Wodonga court - attacked the pair on August 25, 2022.
He faces five charges including assault with a weapon, two counts of unlawful assault, and two counts of common law assault.
The pensioner was told in court on Thursday, May 23, he had sat on his hands for too long and the matter would have to go to hearing, with evidence to be called in the case.
Anderson had sought the hearing date be further pushed back, which magistrate Peter Dunn refused.
"Not only do you have rights sir, the complainants have rights," he said.
"They're equally anxious as you to have the matter resolved.
"I don't propose to vacate the hearing date.
"Sir, you can't benefit from sitting on your hands and doing nothing.
"The matter will proceed as a half-day contest on the 12th of June."
The court heard the charges had been served about 20 months ago and the case was first listed in court in January 2023.
"I'm a Catholic," Anderson said in seeking a further adjournment.
"I've put up with a lot.
"It's a God given right in America, hence Australia, I be given due process."
Anderson sought CCTV of the incident undergo forensic analysis and said he had been studying thick law text books.
He said he wanted "a month or so" more to prepare his case.
"As justice pleases, in Jesus, Mary, Joseph, I pray for you every day," he told Mr Dunn when told the hearing would proceed.
Anderson, who is banned from the Birallee shopping centre, said "Cardinal Pell didn't get justice until the end, and pray it happens to me".
The two alleged victims, who work at the shopping centre, will be called to give evidence.
