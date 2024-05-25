The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pensioner accused of assault with cane outside Birallee shopping centre

By Wodonga Court
May 25 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Charles Anderson is accused of attacking two women outside the Birallee shopping centre. File photo
Robert Charles Anderson is accused of attacking two women outside the Birallee shopping centre. File photo

A man accused of assaulting two people outside the Birallee shopping centre, including with a cane, has been ordered to face a hearing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.