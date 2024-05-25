The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man recorded in jail calls asking victim to lie to Wodonga police

By Court Reporter
Updated May 25 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zak Cheep is set to be sentenced after asking a woman to change her police statement on recorded jail calls. Picture supplied
Zak Cheep is set to be sentenced after asking a woman to change her police statement on recorded jail calls. Picture supplied

A man who made multiple phone calls to a woman from jail in a bid to get her to withdraw her police statement has admitted to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.