Man recorded in jail calls asking victim to lie to Wodonga police

A man who made multiple phone calls to a woman from jail in a bid to get her to withdraw her police statement has admitted to attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Zak Daniel Cheep was arrested by Wodonga officers on May 30 last year on assault and criminal damage allegations involving the woman.
He then made a series of requests to the victim while at Ravenhall jail between June 5 and July 31.
The 30-year-old asked her to contact police to say the allegations in her statement were lies.
The requests were made directly to the woman and through Cheep's mother.
The County Court heard Cheep thought such a move would help him get out on bail.
The prison calls were all recorded and were examined by police.
Prosecutor David O'Doherty said in one of the calls Cheep asked the woman "to go to the police and tell them that she'd lied about everything, to say that she was pissed off because he smashed up the house".
"Make sure you do ... it's gonna help me get out bail and s-, you know?" he told the woman.
"I need you to tell the first statement you did was a lie, like you just lied about it all."
Cheep told the woman she wouldn't get in trouble for doing so.
"Bub I'm f---ing sorry," he said.
"I'm asking you to do it.
"I want to come home to you.
"Make up some bulls---."
Cheep admitted to his mother that the victim had been telling the truth.
"I'm gonna tell you straight up Mum, none of it is a f-en lie," he said of her statement, and told his mother not to be angry because it "actually did happen".
The court heard the statement was withdrawn on August 22 last year and Cheep was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice the following month.
The court heard Cheep had a propensity to act in a hostile manner.
"This is a long term project to change," Judge Simon Moglia said.
"It might be said it seems like a fairly entrenched difficulty."
Cheep will be sentenced in the County Court on May 28, with the original allegations that landed him in jail to be heard in the lower court on June 18.
