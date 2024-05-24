Well done and thank you to all volunteers

If you're involved in any type of club, group, church or school, chances are you've put in work as a volunteer. Perhaps you're about to head out and do so again today.
As National Volunteer Week draws to a close, we say thank you and well done to everyone who helps make our community a better place, like Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare, which took out two honours at the Wodonga Volunteer Awards. As Jodie Bruton discovered, more than 200 people provided 27,000 hours a year of their time.
The late Senior Sergeant Les Nugent also gave so much of his time to help keep Albury and NSW safe for more than half a century. His daughter told Blair Thomson "he'd always have a twinkle in his eye and a smirk on his face". You can read our tribute here.
And our usual big weekend of sport includes the Ovens and Murray interleague clashes against Goulburn Valley. Andrew Moir and Georgia Smith preview the football and netball respectively.
Thanks for reading and hope you have a good weekend.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
