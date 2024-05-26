He wore one pink, one blue boot, when you kick like him, do what you want

Ovens and Murray's Max Bihun guaranteed the under 18s maintained their post-COVID domination of Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
The Wangaratta forward kicked five goals and was best on ground in the 11.8 (74) to 7.4 (46) win at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
"He's a very smart footballer, very high IQ, he just knows where to put himself and, for a small player, he plays very tall," coach Ben Talarico said.
"His ability to hit up to the football, but also get out the back, is fantastic.
"I know coaching against him last year, he's an absolute nightmare to match up on."
The 177cm Bihun was delighted with the service from his team-mates.
"The team did it for me, they delivered it perfectly to me, as I wanted," he offered.
But Bihun's play wasn't the only feature, with his one pink and one blue boot also catching the eye.
"They're the same boots, the pink one was a new one, may as well just mix them up a bit and be a bit fancy about it, seems to be coming off the foot, left and right, well," he explained.
Bihun is a natural right-footer, but is also comfortable on his left.
Quite remarkably, the Pies' product is already in his third year of under 18s at club level and still has a season left, as he only turned 17 last month.
However, he's chasing a spot in Wangaratta's senior team.
"I'm trying to put my best foot forward, I train with them all the time." he suggested.
Bihun was joined in the best by Albury's Ty Quade, Wangaratta Rovers' Justin Lewis, Wodonga's Isaac O'Neil and North Albury's Connor Hetherton.
"The boys possessed the ball better in the third and fourth quarters and once we started doing that, they didn't really seem to have an answer for it," Talarico added.
Mac Calleja, Nic Jephson and Zayden Leocata were the home team's best.
The O and M has now won the three clashes since the leagues started the annual fixture in 2022.
