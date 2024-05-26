How did the O and M race to a 28-point lead and then kick only two goals?

Goulburn Valley claimed its first win over great rival Ovens and Murray in 14 years on Saturday.
The O and M led by 28 points at the four-minute mark of the second quarter, but the home team rattled on eight of the next nine goals to claim an 8.15 (63) to 7.6 (48) win at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
It was the GV's first win since 2010 after the O and M had won the past three games in 2017, 2022 and last year.
"Once again, like last year, our boys were very good early, but then we stopped, their midfield got on top, they peppered the goals and you have to give credit where it's due," O and M coach Damian Sexton said.
The O and M led by 34 points at quarter-time at Albury Sportsground in 2023, before the visitors rallied and held the lead with less than three minutes remaining, only for the home team to kick two goals in a seven-point thriller.
Matt Casey kicked one of those goals and when he landed the team's third late in the first term on Saturday, the early signs were positive for a fourth straight win.
Co-captain Charlie Morrison epitomised the pressure as GV's big forward Daniel Johnston was charging towards an open goal when the defender produced a goal-saving tackle.
The O and M had a host of top performers early, including dynamic midfield duo Brodie Filo and Perry Lewis-Smith, while Julian Hayes and Bailey Frauenfelder were terrific in defence.
And the visitors also started the second quarter in style, Josh Mathey pouncing on a loose ball and bouncing through a 55m effort, while regular defender Lucas Conlan, who was playing forward, snapped a goal for that 28-point break.
The O and M bombed a chance with too many options a minute later and then the GV produced its best piece of play after moving the ball well and while Harry Mahoney continued the inaccurate start after hitting the post, it was the 'light-bulb' moment.
"We were fumbling early, we tried to be a little cute and then we worked our way into the game, we lowered our eyes into the forward line and it started to pay dividends," co-coach Mark Lambourn offered.
Anthony Depasquale, fresh from a seven-goal haul at club level, finally landed the team's first goal at the 14-minute mark when he played on from 45m, but the team still trailed by 18 points after kicking just 1.8 to 5.2.
Basically, when the O and M went forward, it goaled, while the GV missed, although Jed Woods and Johnston steadied the team with two late majors, but Brody Ricardi's clever kick along the ground with 59 seconds left handed the visitors a 12-point break at half-time.
However, the O and M didn't kick another goal until five minutes left in the game as the GV was able to convert its second quarter domination, including four inside 50 marks to nil and five centre clearances to one.
The GV claimed the lead for the first time at the 16-minute mark of the third quarter and when the game's best forward Depasquale landed his third from near the boundary in the final stanza for a 13-point lead, there was still 16 minutes left, but there could have been 16 hours as the O and M didn't look like landing a goal.
However, Lewis-Smith, who looks like he's carved from stone, produced the biggest hit of the game, almost putting his opponent into next week, and converted from 45m for the team's only second half major.
"We were running pretty hard off half-back and they bottled us up, we made some bad mistakes and decisions and, if you do that, you give them an opportunity," Sexton revealed.
Wingman Mahoney won best on ground, on-baller Matthew Lias was superb, ruckman Liam Tenace took a series of strong marks, while Hugh Byrnes had the game's highlight with a flying mark over his opponent early in the final quarter.
O and M ruckman Will Christie had a tremendous battle against the impressive Tenace to feature in the best, Morrison was tenacious, Filo was best on ground to half-time, Lewis-Smith was the only multiple goalkicker with two and Hayes was outstanding early.
