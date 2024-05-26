Border man to stand trial in court on multiple Wodonga rape allegations

A Border man has been ordered to stand trial on multiple counts of rape and sexual touching.
The man, 41, is alleged to have committed the offences in Wodonga in 2020.
Charge sheets allege the man intentionally sexually touched a woman in Wodonga on July 26, 2020 and anally raped her the same day.
The charges, released by a Wodonga magistrate, allege the man sexually touched a woman between August 17 and 21, 2020, penetrated the victim in multiple ways without consent, and sexually touched and raped a woman between September 5 and 10 of that year.
The man, who has a jail listed as his address, was charged by a Wodonga detective on July 14 last year.
He faces nine charges in total.
It's unclear if the allegations involve one alleged victim, or multiple.
The matter was listed for a committal in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on May 22, and the man was ordered to stand trial in the County Court.
The case is listed for a directions hearing, which will determine the next steps in the matter, on July 19.
