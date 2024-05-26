The Border Mail
Graphic Content

Border man to stand trial in court on multiple Wodonga rape allegations

By Court Reporter
Updated May 26 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 12:47pm
A Border man will stand trial on rape allegations in the County Court. File photo
A Border man has been ordered to stand trial on multiple counts of rape and sexual touching.

