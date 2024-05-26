The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Photos

GALLERY: Dunks, celebrations, tackles and much more across the weekend

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
Updated May 27 2024 - 9:09am, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GALLERY: Dunks, celebrations, tackles and much more across the weekend
GALLERY: Dunks, celebrations, tackles and much more across the weekend

After another sunny weekend across the Border and North East, catch up on all the sports photography from The Border Mail's James Wiltshire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.