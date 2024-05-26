GALLERY: Dunks, celebrations, tackles and much more across the weekend

After another sunny weekend across the Border and North East, catch up on all the sports photography from The Border Mail's James Wiltshire.
In the Tallangatta and District football, a vastly improved Thurgoona has celebrated young skipper Tom Rake's 100-match milestone in style after an 81-point defeat of Tallangatta at Tallangatta
The Tallangatta netballers were able to claim victory in a hotly contested game against Thurgoona.
Hume Football League saw the Murray Magpies beat the Brock-Burrum Saints at Urana Road Oval.
The Albury Wodonga Bandits overcame the Penrith Panthers at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
In men's AWFA the Boomers defeated Wodonga Diamonds 5-3 and the Boomers women won 3-0 against Diamond.
To see all the photos, click on the gallery.
