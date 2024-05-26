The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man bailed to rehab on stolen car, police ramming, vehicle fire charges

By Court Reporter
May 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Bourke has been bailed to attend rehabilitation after allegedly setting fire to a car, ramming police, and driving stolen vehicles. File photo
Jordan Bourke has been bailed to attend rehabilitation after allegedly setting fire to a car, ramming police, and driving stolen vehicles. File photo

A man accused of driving stolen cars, ramming police and torching a vehicle has been released to undergo rehabilitation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.