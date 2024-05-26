Man bailed to rehab on stolen car, police ramming, vehicle fire charges

A man accused of driving stolen cars, ramming police and torching a vehicle has been released to undergo rehabilitation.
Number plates were taken from a Toyota HiLux in the driveway of a Huon Creek Road home in Wodonga on May 5 last year.
A white Mazda CX9 valued at $60,000 was stolen in Baranduda around the same time, with the vehicle accessed through an unlocked gate.
The Wangaratta court heard Jordan Bourke attended a Trudewind Road home on May 8 last year, driving the stolen Mazda.
It's alleged Bourke drove the car to Bunnings later that day then returned to Trudewind Road, where police saw the stolen SUV.
The court heard an unlocked white Isuzu MU-X was stolen from Riverview Terrace in Wodonga on May 10 or 11, with plates then taken from a Renault on Melrose Drive and placed on the Isuzu.
It's alleged Bourke went to Bunnings on May 14 and bought spray paint and masking tape then went back to Trudewind Road.
It's alleged he grabbed his partner Chante Spittal while she threw timber at him and left, then returned, only for the car to be smashed with a hammer by Spittal.
The court heard Bourke drove forward and slammed into a car in front while Spittal continued to smash the vehicle.
The heavily damaged car - which had been resprayed - was found in Teal Court on May 15, with the Bunnings receipt inside.
The following day, a black Toyota Kluger was stolen from Hales Court and plates were later stolen from an Audi on South Street.
It's alleged Bourke drove the car for several days before being seen by police at a Lawrence Street home on June 6 about 10am.
The court heard Bourke looked at the officers, ran to the Toyota and reversed it into a police car, and sped off.
The car was found burning at Morgans Lane in Yackandandah at midday and a warrant was issued for Bourke's arrest.
The court heard he was seen riding a stolen electric mountain bike worth $8600 on Wilson Street while holding another bike on June 21.
The court heard he dropped one of the bikes, rode into a playground, jumped a fence, ran into a Wilkinson Drive property and hid in a top-shelf cupboard.
The court heard Bourke wanted to undertake rehabilitation through Gateway Health.
He was bailed on May 20 and will return to court on July 11.
"Mr Bourke, this is a fantastic opportunity for you. Use it wisely," a magistrate said.
