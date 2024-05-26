The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Armed home intruder learns fate after wild attack at Wodonga wake

By Court Reporter
May 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Ashmore was heavily intoxicated when she targeted the occupants of a Wodonga home. Picture supplied
Natasha Ashmore was heavily intoxicated when she targeted the occupants of a Wodonga home. Picture supplied

A highly intoxicated woman who armed herself with knives before a wild confrontation at a Wodonga home won't spend further time in custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.