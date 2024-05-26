Armed home intruder learns fate after wild attack at Wodonga wake

A highly intoxicated woman who armed herself with knives before a wild confrontation at a Wodonga home won't spend further time in custody.
Natasha Ashmore had consumed about 15 shots of vodka on April 6, 2023, after sneaking liquor into Elgin's Hotel.
She attacked a security guard after being told to leave about 4.30pm, and walked past a Lawrence Street home after her departure.
Those at the home were holding a wake for a friend who had died, and a verbal altercation took place between Ashmore and the occupants.
She went to her mother's nearby Lyndren Street home and grabbed several large knives.
The now armed Ashmore burst into the Lawrence Street house before Misty and Khloe Sinclair, and Kimberley Jonkers, pushed her out.
There was a brief wrestle outside while Ashmore held the knives, then a security screen was closed to keep her out.
Her brothers allegedly attacked a teenager outside, even after he fell to the ground, and Ashmore dragged Misty Sinclair by her hair as she tried to assist.
Ashmore and Misty Sinclair assaulted each other before other residents of the home armed themselves with a vacuum pole and blue handled shovel.
The affray stopped but Ashmore and her brothers refused to leave.
Cindy Sinclair arrived at the home a short time later with others, leading to a verbal altercation between them and the Ashmores.
They left a short time later.
Police arrived and recovered three knives and the shovel.
The victims suffered abrasions, swelling, bruising, and head injuries.
Police spoke to Ashmore nearby and arrested her, and she spent 56 days in custody before being bailed.
Ashmore admitted to a charge of aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon.
She must complete a 12-month corrections order.
