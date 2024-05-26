The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Crowley leaves legacy of productivity, sustainability for Hereford breed

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 26 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Crowley (centre) is farewelled by the Herefords Australia board members (from left) Sam Broinowski, Ian Durkin, Annie Pumpa, Marc Greening, Mark Duthie and Mark Baker. Picture by Kim Woods
Michael Crowley (centre) is farewelled by the Herefords Australia board members (from left) Sam Broinowski, Ian Durkin, Annie Pumpa, Marc Greening, Mark Duthie and Mark Baker. Picture by Kim Woods

Outgoing CEO Michael Crowley has been recognised for his achievements in positioning Hereford cattle as one of the breeds of choice at the Herefords Australia annual general meeting on May 14 at Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.