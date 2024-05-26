Homemade revolver found in Albury leads to gun builder getting ban notice

The discovery of a homemade firearm in Albury has led to a man being hit with a banning notice, which has now been successfully overturned in court.
NSW officers contacted Victoria Police in January 2022.
A somewhat sophisticated homemade revolver had been discovered in Albury, with checks showing the gun was "strikingly similar" to others that had been made in Victoria.
Police examined offenders who had manufactured guns between 2017 and 2022, and identified Nathan Hosking, who had built revolvers in his spare bedroom.
Hosking's setup, discovered on August 17, 2017, had a "degree of sophistication" with the workshop capable of making guns that could shoot multiple rounds.
During a search of his residence police found 18 grams of ice, scales, deal bags, and a shoebox with firearm manufacturing instructions.
Gun triggers, hammers, revolver cylinders, a pen pistol, handgun frames, tools, gun templates and other items were also seized.
There were enough components to make five completed handguns.
He served 114 days in custody before being released.
The discovery of the Albury firearm in turn identified Hosking and led to a firearm prohibition order being imposed on him by police on September 7, 2022.
The decade-long order banned Hosking from having guns, entering properties where there are guns, and gives police powers to enter and search his home, car, and any person in his company suspected of having a firearm.
Hosking appealed against the decision to impose the order in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, and won on May 24.
He argued he had reformed, hadn't committed any offences since 2017, and had been sober for seven years.
"During cross-examination when asked about the manufacture of firearms he said that it was speculation or a load of rubbish that he was going to sell them or exchange them for drugs," VCAT member Wendy Boddison said.
"He did not make them for financial gain.
"He was on drugs.
"He was using one to two grams of methamphetamine a day."
Hosking's home has been searched four times since the order was imposed.
He hasn't been charged with any recent offences.
Police noted the threat homemade guns posed to public safety.
Ms Boddison said she had to assess whether there was a risk Hosking would manufacture or deal with illegal guns in the future, and if it was in the public interest to impose a banning order.
She found Hosking didn't pose a risk that would require the firearms prohibition order to be in place, and overturned the order.
