Fire crews still kept busy by escaped burns amid dry weather

Fire crews are continuing to respond to escaped burns amid dry conditions.
Firefighters are regularly being called to grass and scrub fires on the Border after the lifting of burn-off restrictions.
A Rutherglen CFA spokesman said it was a growing problem amid a lack of rainfall.
"We are getting called to an increasing number of escaped or accidental grass and scrub fires and these have not been small and insignificant," the spokesman said.
"Fires are spreading easily and rapidly even without wind.
"While fire restrictions are not in force, you are still responsible to ensure that you control any fires you light and not doing so can lead to penalties.
"Please consider if you need to burn.
"Ideally wait for conditions to improve but if you must please make sure you have a plan A, B and C for how you will stop it spreading and control it if it gets away.
"This includes paddock burn-offs, rubbish burns, bonfires, camp fires and fire pits."
People are urged to stay with their fires until they are completely extinguished.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.