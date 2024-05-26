Mild but dry, so burn-offs getting away

We might think all's well now that the bushfire danger period is long gone, but that's not the case.
As Blair Thomson reports, the continuing lack of rain means everything is dry out there - especially in paddocks on farms across the Border region. Fires lit for burn-offs are getting away too easily, so our bushfire brigades are being kept busy at a time when - in any other year - they'd be doing maintenance on their tankers
There were smiles all round though in Albury on Saturday - plus a multitude of wagging tails - when the annual Million Paws Walk was held around Hovell Tree Park, all in support of the RSPCA. Beau Greenway reports that plenty of sunshine meant hounds and owners both had a glorious day out.
In sport, one of the weekend highlights was the interleague clash between the O&M and Goulburn Valley football leagues. But as Andrew Moir reports, there was no sunshine for the away team at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve, with the O&M losing for the first time in over a decade.
Thanks for reading and hope you have a great Monday.
Nigel McNay, The Border Mail, senior journalist
