Sporting clubs, never complain about a road trip again when you hear this

Albury Wodonga Bandits' proactive defence mentality resulted in a 15-point home win over Penrith in NBL1 on Saturday night.
The Bandits bounced back from successive road losses to post an 86-71 win.
"Our defence was really aggressive from the start, we took a big approach of being dictators on defence, rather than being passive, and it paid off," coach Matt Kowalczyk said.
"It's something we've been building through the course of the season, we've got a group capable of naturally playing that way and we're just trying to figure out how to best use it."
The coach maintains the captain drives the defensive mindset.
"Jacob Cincurak sets the tone for us, he's a guy who works really hard every single possession and a lot of the guys follow on from how he plays," Kowalczyk added.
Kevion Blaylock posted 27 points and eight rounds, while Lochlan Cummings had 22 and eight respectively.
The team's leading player Davo Hickey was forced off with a knee injury.
The Illawarra Hawks NBL player sits in the top five in a host of categories, including points (23.5 average), rebounds (11.5) and assists (8.25).
Meanwhile, the women's team continued its unbeaten streak with a 99-76 win over Penrith.
The home team was without Lauren Jackson on international duties, but the starting five all hit double figures, including Mikayla Pivec (22 points), Unique Thompson (21 points and 19 rebounds) and Ashlee Hannan (21 points).
The Bandits have a 12-0 record, while the men's outfit is fifth with an 8-4 output.
Both teams now face the season's longest trip, to Central Coast and Sydney's northern beaches.
The Bandits' bus trip, which includes mandatory stops, will start around 5am on Saturday and finish around 2am on Monday.
"The only other one which would come close, which we don't have this year, is Newcastle and Maitland," Kowalczyk explained.
"We have a lighter run on the Thursday night, just to save the legs.
"The impact of sitting on a bus for nine hours is really significant, not just emotionally and mentally, but physically."
What makes it even more difficult is the 3pm game on Sunday is against third-placed Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.
