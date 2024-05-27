Beechworth rider dies near popular North East mountain biking track

A Beechworth man has been killed while riding in a popular mountain biking area.
The 40-year-old crashed his bike and was found deceased on a trail off Twist Creek Road on Sunday morning.
The man was found about 8am on May 26, after an alarm was raised the previous day when he failed to return from his ride near the Indigo Epic Trail.
The experienced rider had been planning on taking a two-and-a-half hour ride and wasn't answering his phone on Saturday.
Officers, including search and rescue members, were notified the man was missing late on Saturday and attempts to ping his phone were unsuccessful.
A search was launched, which included assistance from firefighters, members of the public, and a police helicopter crew.
The man's family was notified of the tragic discovery and it took rescuers several hours to recover the man's body.
The coroner will investigate the incident, which is being treated as an accident.
