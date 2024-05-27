Charity out in the open: Freemasons raise $27,000 at Wodonga club

There was nothing secretive about what went on when dozens of Freemasons gathered at Wodonga Bowling Club on Saturday night.
Freemasons from across Victoria, NSW and the ACT banded together on May 25 to raise money - more than $27,000 - to help the needy.
The Hands Across the Border event was part of a weekend of activities including a closed traditional ceremonial meeting at the Wodonga Masonic Centre in the afternoon.
But the Freemasons then gathered in public at the bowls club to hold what Grand Master Anthony Bucca described as a highlight of the weekend.
"The gathering culminated on Saturday night with a charity dinner where in excess of $27,000 was collected and donated to the Uniting Care VIC TAS organisation," Mr Bucca said.
"(They) support homeless and underprivileged members of our communities. This support consists of meals, medical support, mental health care and accommodation support."
Hands Across the Border will now become a biennial event after the first one was held in Deniliquin last year, raising about $18,000.
The Freemasons presented the money to Vicki Anderson of Uniting Care Wodonga.
"The event is being heralded as a wonderfully successful event and has brought together members from both states in friendship and a mutual cause in the community," Mr Bucca said.
"While this is a biennial event, the local Freemasons continue to support the community of Albury-Wodonga with donations, scholarships and support all year round."
Wodonga Freemason Stephen Norris said the funds raised came solely from fraternity members.
