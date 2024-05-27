The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Andrew Grove has been doing this for years, so it's no surprise to anyone

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 27 2024 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boomers FC's Ben Thompson times his jump against Wodonga Diamonds on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Boomers FC's Ben Thompson times his jump against Wodonga Diamonds on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pictures by James Wiltshire

Boomers FC veteran Andrew Grove scored three goals as the visitors claimed a second half goal-fest win against Wodonga Diamonds in Albury Wodonga Football Association on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.