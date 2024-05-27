Andrew Grove has been doing this for years, so it's no surprise to anyone

Boomers FC veteran Andrew Grove scored three goals as the visitors claimed a second half goal-fest win against Wodonga Diamonds in Albury Wodonga Football Association on Sunday.
In a battle of top three outfits, seven goals were scored after half-time as Boomers grabbed the 5-3 result.
"We created a lot of chances in the first half to build a good lead, but we weren't able to capitalise," coach Decha Saisanid revealed.
"Full credit to Diamonds, they probably owned the bulk of the second half, but we made a couple of positional and personnel changes and that's where we were able to run over the top of them in a 15-20 minute patch."
Noah Sredojevic added a double to round out the scoring alongside Grove, who's been one of the association's best players for more than 15 years.
"I think the biggest difference is he understands the game, he's got a great soccer IQ, he knows how to get himself into dangerous positions," Saisanid offered.
"If your body is not enabling you to do what you could 15 years ago, you can still perform at a high level as long as you are still able to understand and read the game."
Along with the scoring duo, midfielder Frazer Trezise and goalkeeper Brent Weniger were also excellent.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta City defeated Cobram Roar.
Mason Taylor posted a double for the home team, while Stoycho Ivanov, Luke Simian and Thomas Humphries also scored.
Myrtleford Savoy scored a 4-1 away win over St Pats FC.
Pietro Montagner landed a double, while Jake Miles and Tom La Spina chipped in as well as Abdulhafeez Qasim grabbed the home team's goal.
And Twin City Wanderers toppled Melrose FC 5-0.
In division one women's, Wangaratta City's Hannah Swindley scored two goals in the 3-2 home win over Cobram Roar.
Lara Seeger landed the other, while Cobram's Jessica Gannaway and Alyssa Iannucci completed the visitors' scoring.
Elsewhere, Albury United defeated Albury City 3-0 in the derby, Melrose FC proved too strong for Twin City 5-0, while Boomers FC beat Wodonga Diamonds 3-0.
