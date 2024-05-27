Now more than ever: Albury raises its flags for Indigenous culture and history

A smoking ceremony, didgeridoo performance and flag-raising marked the beginning of National Reconciliation Week in Albury.
About 300 people gathered at QEII Square on a chilly morning on Monday, May 27.
Albury mayor Kylie King said this was about triple the number of people at the ceremony compared with the previous National Reconciliation Week event she attended.
She said the week was a time for all Australians to learn about the shared culture, history and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"National Reconciliation Week is something Albury City has really supported strongly over many, many years," she said.
"And I think it only goes to show that our community really is interested in learning more and understanding and being part of the culture and the storytelling and there really does seem to be an appetite to learn and understand more, I think that's really been reflected in this."
This year's theme is Now more than ever.
Aunty Edna Stewart delivered the welcome to country and Darren Wighton made his way throughout the crowd conducting the smoking ceremony before playing the didgeridoo.
Schools and preschools including Koori Kindermanna Preschool, Springdale Heights Preschool, Murray High School and Xavier High School also attended the event.
Albury Council adopted its Reconciliation Action Plan in 2022 which is due to finish on June 30.
Cr King said that would not be the end of the reconciliation journey.
"The Reconciliation Action Plan was Albury City's first document or plan that was put together, and with all plans you can refresh them, update them and seek more community feedback," she said.
"So I'm sure some of the actions that have already been completed will certainly be something we can look at, what else can be achieved, what else can we team together to make happen in our community?"
The achievements of the plan have included wrapping out of school hours buses with an Aboriginal design, a Wiradjuri story telling film project that will be shown at Murray Art Museum Albury and Albury airport and the establishment of the Aboriginal advisory committee at Albury Council.
From Monday, May 27, about 70 street flags with Aboriginal artwork will be flying around Albury until the end of NAIDOC week on July 14.
