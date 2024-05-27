Dogs pump Roos ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with the Blues

Bullioh tuned up for its top-of-the-table clash with Cudgewa this weekend with a 93 point mauling of Tumbarumba at Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The Bulldogs' miserly defence kept the Roos goalless in both the second and third terms as the visitors ran out convincing winners 19.16 (130) to 5.7 (37).
Joe Bolton, Marcus Roberts, Jacob Curran, Jordan Peters, Harrison Cowie and Lachie Meehan led the onslaught for the Bulldogs.
Star spearhead Ash Murray booted five goals with Meehan and Jye Hodgkin combining for a further seven goals.
Connor Smith, Nicholas Baily and Luke Schulz all tried hard for the Roos.
Coach Clint Brunnenmeyer missed the clash after making the trip to Brisbane where he was inducted into the Mayne Tigers' Hall of Fame.
He spent five seasons with the QAFL club from 2015-19.
Kelvin Wallace coached in the absence of Brunnenmeyer.
Brunnenmeyer said he was looking forward to the Bulldogs' clash with Cudgewa this weekend after getting within a kick of the raging flag favourite in the opening round.
"It's exciting to get a crack at Cudgewa on our home deck and the playing group is looking forward to the challenge," Brunnenmeyer said.
"We have set ourselves for this match and no doubt Cudgewa is the same.
"I'm hearing we may have got some fresh injuries on the weekend but I won't know any more until I get to training this week.
"We should get a few back though, including Aaron Gordon, Lindsey McDonald, Jesse Wellington and myself.
"I won't say we are quietly confident of winning but I'm pretty happy how we are placed after five rounds.
"Everybody is looking forward to it."
As expected, ladder leaders Cudgewa enjoyed a thumping 20-goal plus win over the winless Corryong.
Mitchell Pynappels, Craig Lieschke and Grady Nigsch all racked-up big numbers in the 25.25 (175) to 7.2 (44) win.
Frank Von Marburg, Patrick Riley and Nathan Lattanzio were a trio of Demons who could hold their head high.
Spearhead Adam Prior returned for the Blues after missing the previous week and booted five goals.
Former coach Drew Cameron also played his second match of the season and provided another option in attack with three goals.
