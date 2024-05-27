The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Dogs pump Roos ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with the Blues

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 27 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs spearhead Ash Murray kicked five goals against Tumbarumba on the weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bulldogs spearhead Ash Murray kicked five goals against Tumbarumba on the weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

Bullioh tuned up for its top-of-the-table clash with Cudgewa this weekend with a 93 point mauling of Tumbarumba at Tumbarumba on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.