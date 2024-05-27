Spitfires are still chasing their first win and they went extremely close

The Spitfires produced a gutsy effort in falling to Old Canberrans Hockey Club 4-2 in State League over the weekend.
It was a hard fought game, highlighted by a high-scoring first quarter.
The home team's Justin Ellis opened the scoring, but OCHC then snared a 2-1 lead.
Ellis levelled the scores, but the visitors carried a 3-2 lead to quarter-time.
The Spitfires' hopes suffered a blow with two injuries around the middle part of the game, as OCHC landed the last goal.
Ellis was outstanding, while captain Noah Jones and Andrew Nixon were also terrific.
The Spitfires will look to build on the effort as they chase their first win away to West Hockey Club next week.
In the women's match, OCHC defeated the Spitfires 4-0.
Meanwhile at club level, Justin Ellis maintained his scoring feats with a double in Norths' win over Falcons.
Ellis scored the game's only goals in a fast and competitive clash between the top three outfits.
Norths got off to a great start scoring off a penalty corner within minutes of the game starting, with Falcons unable to convert their penalty corner opportunity later in the same quarter.
From there it became a long game with many overheads from each team's defence until the third quarter when Norths were able to break away, earn a penalty corner and convert once again through Ellis.
The fourth quarter saw both teams playing an attacking game with Charley Wallace just missing a chance to convert on the post late in the game.
Wombats defeated Magpies 3-2.
Magpies looked dangerous early, but it was Wombats who opened the scoring with some excellent speed and ball movement through Nico Kilby, James Ellis and Ethan Semple for a 3-0 quarter-time lead.
Magpies re-grouped in the second quarter and then started to apply pressure to the Wombats defence throughout the second half as Mason Walker and Pat Wilson scored.
The game went down to the wire with a penalty stroke awarded right on the final whistle, where Ben Martin made a great save from the stroke of Michael Menzie.
Semple, Kilby and Josh Roy were superb for Wombats, while Will Morrison, Jett Lavis and Nick Leahey impressed for Magpies.
United defeated Wodonga 3-1
United played a great first half to take the lead 3-0 through a Sam McIntosh double and Tanner Cull goal.
Wodonga scored its goal off a penalty stroke.
United's best were McIntosh, Liam Hill and Kurt Schmidt, while Jeremy Payne and Brett Pontt were Wodonga's best.
In division one women, Falcons pipped Norths 2-1.
Norths scored its goal after the final siren after a series of penalty corners were awarded, but it wasn't enough to edge out the ladder leaders.
A close and competitive game saw both teams scoreless until late in the third quarter when Falcons scored goals with Ellie Wild and Evie Sandow, in only her third game for the year.
Falcons' defence was outstanding with Jaiden Hamilton holding her composure under pressure and goalkeeper Steph Bruce making some amazing saves when needed.
Sam Ellis was a magnet for the ball for Norths, also scoring off a short corner.
Magpies eclipsed Wombats 2-1.
Magpies started strongly, scoring a well-constructed team goal with Tahlia Rekunow slotting the ball in the net in the first five minutes.
Wombats held their nerve and held out the first half with no more goals scored.
Magpies came out hard early in the third quarter with the Wombats defence under pressure.
A stroke called late in the third quarter was converted by Sarah Knight to put Magpies 2-0 up.
Wombats stepped up their play in the fourth quarter with a series of short corners and Lara Nelson was able to score midway through to move the scores closer.
Both teams put in extra efforts with the ball moving into both attacking circles and goalies Simone Walker and Isabel Kramer having to make some tough saves late in the game.
Neither team though was able to convert.
And to round out the close games, Wodonga beat United 2-1.
United's Rachael Guy, the competition's leading goalscorer, added to her tally, but it wasn't enough as Wodonga's Olivia Hunt and Olivia Goode scored.
