The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Spitfires are still chasing their first win and they went extremely close

By Narelle Hamilton
May 27 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spitfires' Brandon Kellam's classy aerial trap looks to maintain the home team's attack. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga
Spitfires' Brandon Kellam's classy aerial trap looks to maintain the home team's attack. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga

The Spitfires produced a gutsy effort in falling to Old Canberrans Hockey Club 4-2 in State League over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.