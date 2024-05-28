Larry Emdur on Corowa launch: 'We don't get events like this in the city'

Australian TV personality Larry Emdur's new whisky made a splash at its Corowa launch at the weekend.
The Morning Show host created a limited edition whisky in collaboration with Corowa Distilling Co.
The Ben Buckler was officially launched at Corowa Distilling Co in front of 260 people on Saturday night, May 25.
Corowa Distilling Co managing director Dean Druce said the launch party was phenomenal.
Mr Druce said they had ample positive feedback but the best comment came from Emdur himself.
"Larry said: 'We don't get events like this in the city. People show up, take their Instagram pictures and go; this is the best thing I've ever been to'," he said.
"Also in this economic climate, it was great to see that many people supporting an event."
The brand, The Ben Buckler, reflected Emdur's home turf of Bondi.
An urban locality in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, Ben Buckler was where Emdur grew up and was later based.
"Dear The Ben Buckler, consider yourself launched," Emdur posted on Instagram.
"Thank you to my 250 new best friends for a terrific hoe-down, what a blast!
"Thanks Wobbly Boot for the awesome music, thanks Corowa Distilling Co; we are off and running ... woo hoo."
Mr Druce said the launch party was a sign of things to come for the collaboration.
"There will definitely be a continuation of this," Mr Druce said.
"There could be a Larry roadshow or other events similar to this around the country.
"For now we're just enjoying the buzz of the weekend."
Mr Druce said they had cultivated a whisky that befitted both their company and Emdur at an affordable price.
He said they wanted it to be attainable, approachable and easy going.
"It's got a nice sweetness and earthiness and ultimately is a really approachable whisky to be enjoyed, sipping in the evening," he said.
"It's been carefully cultivated over four years but over the last three to four months, everything has kicked into gear getting ready for the launch."
The Ben Buckler was now available to the public in store and online at corowadistillingco.com.au.
