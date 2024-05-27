From stage to footy field, Border Indigenous dancers impress huge crowd

Sharing their Indigenous culture through dance in front of an AFL crowd has given a group of Border youngsters their biggest-ever thrill.
As part of the league's Sir Doug Nicholls Round at the weekend members from the Border Dinawan's Connections dance group were invited by the Carlton Football Club to showcase their skills at Docklands' Marvel Stadium.
Organiser of the group Johnny Murray said it was a great opportunity for the dancers to experience what it was like to perform in front of a huge crowd.
"We just wanted to reward a lot of the kids," he said.
"Because ultimately everything we do is for the young people. We wanted to give them that experience.
"Performing in front of more than 40,000 people was quite the unreal experience."
Sir Doug, who died in 1988, was a star footballer in the then Victorian Football League in the 1920s and 1930s who spent decades advocating for Indigenous Australians.
Mr Murray said it was fitting to dance given this year's theme for National Reconciliation Week was Now more than ever.
"Our members all danced with grace and humility," he said.
"And to be from Albury-Wodonga and get to perform to go to Melbourne was pretty special."
Mr Murray said 10 people performed a cleansing and welcome dance with the youngest aged 10.
"They all loved dancing and it was pretty impressive," he said.
"I'm very proud."
