Albury Thunder keeps in contact with top five in Group Nine rugby league

Albury Thunder grabbed its first win in five weeks to remain within striking distance of Group Nine rugby league's top five.
The visitors toppled an understrength Junee 30-18 on Sunday.
The Thunder scored five tries through Jade Duroux, Lachy Munro, Sabastian Nelson, Kieren Ford and Keanau Wighton, with the latter also landing five goals for a 14-point haul.
It was the Border club's first win since toppling Southcity by 16 points on April 20.
The Thunder followed that a fortnight later with an outstanding 22-all draw against top three contenders Wagga Kangaroos.
The Thunder now has two wins, three losses and a draw, heading into round eight.
Albury has a strong chance to snare a second successive win when it hosts Tumut on Sunday, June 2.
The Blues sit a win behind the home side.
The ladder, after round seven, is: Young (13 points), Temora (12), Gundagai (10), Kangaroos (9), Southcity (9); Thunder (7), Tumut (4), Wagga Brothers (4), Junee (2).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.