Three cars set on fire over a 25 kilometre stretch of the Hume Freeway

Arsonists have torched three vehicles broken down on the side of the Hume Highway between Barnawartha North and North Albury.
During the most recent incident, a silver Toyota Yaris near the Racecourse Road exit at North Albury was set on fire.
The vehicle, in the northbound lanes of the highway, was set alight about 1.05am on Monday, May 27.
Fire crews returned to the vehicle later in the morning.
The car was registered and had been on the side of the highway for at least a week, and was destroyed by the flames.
It followed a similar incident involving a red Kia on Saturday morning, May 25.
Firefighters were called to that car, also in the northbound lanes on the side of the freeway, about halfway between Wodonga and Barnawartha North.
The vehicle had been torched about 12.40am and flames partially spread to long dry grass on the roadside.
There had already been a warning sign alerting drivers to the broken down car, with the fire burning the sign.
A broken down BMW was also gutted by flames about 2am on May 20.
The car had been on the roadside a short distance from the Murray Valley Highway at Barnawartha North for several weeks.
The blue German vehicle appeared to have had its badge removed and been smashed.
All three vehicles were gutted during the fires, which occurred over a 25 kilometre stretch of the freeway.
Police are investigating the incidents.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call 1800 333 000.
