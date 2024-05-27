Court orders report to help decide sentence for one-man Albury crime spree

A Wodonga man has admitting embarking on a crime spree that had him ripping-off flood recovery schemes, selling methamphetamine and committing a break-in.
Lincoln Andrew Thomas Toth-Cardwell also handed over a stolen car to settle a $150 debt and got lifts in other stolen cars and committed dangerous driving.
The 28-year-old remains free on bail on a long list of charges, having pleaded guilty after several of the allegations were withdrawn by the prosecution.
But Toth-Cardwell must first see Albury Community Corrections to have a sentence assessment report prepared, to assess whether there are options available to Albury Local Court other than full-time jail.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys extended bail for Toth-Cardwell, who will be sentenced on July 1.
The matters had been due to go to a two-day hearing on June 5 and 6, but these were vacated after Toth-Cardwell pleaded guilty.
He faces sentence on two charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, dispose of stolen property, four driving while disqualified charges, been carried in a stolen conveyance, possess property stolen outside of NSW, dangerous driving, aggravated break and enter, attempted disposal of stolen property and two charges of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
Police told the court how Toth-Cardwell submitted an Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment claim on July 10, 2022, for damage caused by floods in NSW.
He falsely claimed that he suffered $20,000 of flood damage from flooding for a home in the Sydney suburb of Penrith, despite never having lived in that area.
On the same day he received a $1000 payment in return.
He did likewise for flooding in Victoria, alleging in a claim lodged on October 17, 2023, that he suffered $25,000 in flood damage to a property at Seymour.
Once again, he received a $1000 payment on the same day, with the amount credited to his Commonwealth Bank account.
The stolen car matter involved him giving a Ford Falcon station wagon to a man who, he outlined in a phone call to someone else, had been causing him "ongoing issues".
That occurred on September 8, 2023. Eight days later he phoned a woman, telling her he could get an answer for her about some matter a bit later.
"I'm just in the car ... can't text while I'm driving," Toth-Cardwell said.
That resulted in one of his driving while disqualified charges.
Toth-Cardwell also drove a stolen car late on the night of September 21, with an acquaintance directing him to an address in Swan Street, North Albury.
He then drove the car again to a location near Killara.
On his return to NSW, he headed north in the southbound lanes of the Hume Freeway before pulling over near the Atkins Street, South Albury, off-ramp.
"The accused runs from the vehicle and hides in bushes on the side of the freeway," police said.
Police couldn't find Toth-Cardwell, who was then collected by a friend and taken back to Victoria.
The break and enter charge related to Toth-Cardwell and another person breaking into a South Albury health care business on September 20 about 3.50am.
They forced open a back door, then stole various items under the surveillance of CCTV security cameras.
Four days later, Toth-Cardwell drove a stolen Toyota HiLux along Swan Street.
The drug supply charges related to him selling 25 grams of methamphetamine across 20 deals, between June 28 and October 11, 2023.
