Oscar Willding outlines the reason why he can't play again this year

Wodonga forward Oscar Willding will sit out the rest of the year due to concussion, but is hoping it's not the end of his career.
The 23-year-old has suffered three concussions in five months and, quite incredibly, not one has occurred during a game of Ovens and Murray football.
"I spoke to Paddy Stow, he used to be our physio at Wodonga and we were talking about life and footy and putting it into context, which obviously made it a bit easier to take the year off," Willding said.
"The first one was when a cricket ball hit me in the back of the head during warm-up (for Barnawartha Chiltern in Cricket Albury-Wodonga District.)
"Then I was in a car accident and had whiplash and concussion.
"And the last one happened at training when I bumped heads with someone."
Willding is still feeling the effects of the concussions.
"I've had some time away from work as I can't really focus on anything, there's headaches and feeling giddy, plus I'm pretty tired," he added.
After debuting in 2018, Willding had a breakout 2023, utilising his strong 191cm and 91kg frame.
He clocked up his 50th game last August and spent the off-season chasing further improvement, introducing plyometric work (also known as jump training).
Willding won't make a decision on his long-term future until the next off-season.
Wodonga will resume the home and away season with an away game against Lavington on Saturday.
The Bulldogs sit in third spot, on percentage, with Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers also sharing a six-one win-loss record.
Rovers are home to seventh-placed Myrtleford, while Yarrawonga is away to fourth-placed North Albury.
