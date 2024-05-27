Train boss rapt as rides on North East line approved

Heritage railway passenger trips along the Benalla to Yarrawonga train line, slated for June, have been approved by the Australian Rail Track Corporation.
Seymour Railway Heritage Centre president John Crofts said on Monday, May 27, he had been contacted by the ARTC with good news for his train excursions from June 14 to 16.
"We've got the green light this morning," Mr Crofts said.
"We've got everything we need and we will be running.
"We're just looking to get busy on the promotion front and start that up now that we have no caveats."
The heritage centre plans to run a tour from Melbourne to Yarrawonga on Friday, June 14, with a return journey on the Sunday.
On the Saturday, short trips along the Benalla-Yarrawonga line will be operated.
Mr Crofts said uncertainty over the ARTC approval meant tickets sales for the round trip had been slow as promotion was stymied, but 140 to 150 had been purchased for rides on the Saturday.
He said it was also likely a second weekend outing to Yarrawonga, originally earmarked for September this year, would be deferred.
"With the delay in getting approval for this one we're probably looking to put the next one back to March next year to give us more time, but we're still having discussions about that," Mr Crofts said.
He said the speed limit on the diesel-driven train will be 25kmh.
"That's not because of the track but the potential of significant public interest, with people straying into the rail corridor where they shouldn't," Mr Crofts said.
"It's always an issue with heritage trains but more so with steam engines than the diesel."
Among the rolling stock for the weekend will be a former N class carriage used on the Melbourne to Albury line until the full introduction of the VLocity sets in 2022.
Mr Crofts said it contained a kiosk, although its seating had been removed.
The ARTC confirmed provisional approval had been granted and the speed limit of 25kmh would apply for the safety of the train passengers and crew as well as onlookers and motorists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.