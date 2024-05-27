The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Train boss rapt as rides on North East line approved

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 27 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A test train monitoring the state of the Benalla to Yarrawonga line navigates a crossing on the line during a run in April. Concern about people gathering at such locations has prompted a 25kmh speed for heritage runs in June. Picture by Mark Jesser
A test train monitoring the state of the Benalla to Yarrawonga line navigates a crossing on the line during a run in April. Concern about people gathering at such locations has prompted a 25kmh speed for heritage runs in June. Picture by Mark Jesser

Heritage railway passenger trips along the Benalla to Yarrawonga train line, slated for June, have been approved by the Australian Rail Track Corporation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.