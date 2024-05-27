Border Finks bikie boss jailed for blackmailing and standing over two victims

A Finks bikie boss has been jailed for more than two years on blackmail, drug dealing and burglary charges after two Wodonga men were stood over and threatened.
Jarrad Michael Leigh Searby brazenly threatened the pair in May and June 2023.
The Wodonga Finks president told one of the men he had a "team of blokes" that would go to his home with threats to "put a bullet in the f---ing dogs".
Gang members had been in a dispute with the pair.
One of the victims had been told by a colleague that a man, later identified as Joshua John Miller, believed the pair were selling drugs from their McCrohan Court home in Wodonga.
Demands were made to the man to either disclose the name of the colleague or hand over $5000 to the gang.
The Wodonga County Court heard Searby was actively involved in the blackmail, which involved Miller and allegedly involved James Melbourne.
Threats were made to one of the men that "we'll come in with bats, cave your head in and take your stuff".
Repeated attempts were made to get money, drugs and cash out of the men.
One of the men handed over $700 to the bikies on May 31 last year after travelling to the Birallee shopping centre.
The victims became fearful and left to live with friends.
Searby entered their home on June 1 and took about $30,000 worth of items including two drones, hard drives, a bike, scooter, hunting knives, a compound bow, Google hub, laptop and other property.
Police attended and Searby said the victims owed him money.
Detectives arrested Searby at his Barnawartha home on June 9 last year as he tried to flush 50 grams of ice down a toilet.
Stolen property, weapons, a Finks hoodie, and marijuana were also seized.
Judge Simon Moglia on Monday, May 27, said the victims would have been harmed by the threats and intrusion into their home, "a place where they were entitled to feel safe".
"I find the blackmail in this case to be a moderately serious example of that offence," he said.
"You menaced the victims over a number of days ... including threats by you to injure them personally, to invade their home, to shoot their pets and to steal their property."
Judge Moglia said the threats and demands were "utterly unjustified" and the debt claimed over the victims "was entirely without any lawful basis".
The court heard Searby had been involved in the planning and co-ordination of the offending as leader of the Finks chapter, and had "a team of blokes" to do his bidding.
Searby's lawyer argued his actions were unsophisticated but Judge Moglia said it was a "brazen-faced endeavour to bully the victims using standover tactics".
"Overall the nature of your offending is entirely unacceptable in our community," he said.
Searby must serve two years and two months in jail before being eligible for parole, with a maximum term of three-and-a-half years.
He has already served almost a year on remand.
The court heard Searby, a father of five, had been jailed four times previously and was no longer affiliated with the bikie gang.
